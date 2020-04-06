Coronavirus crisis may be linked to increase in suicides in Vermont

Desperation over these trying times has not led to increased crime in Vermont but it may be linked to a rise in suicides.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling says calls to state police are down 20%-30% since the coronavirus crisis began. They have also have not seen an uptick in domestic violence complaints. But they have seen an increase in suicides.

"There are places you can call for assistance. This is a difficult time for everyone and certainly, the pressure continues to mount as time goes by, so please reach out for help if you need it. There are a variety of hotline assets out there for folks," Schirling said.

Schirling said he did not yet have the data to quantify the increase in suicides.

If you or someone you know is depressed or contemplating suicide, click here for resources that can help or call 1-800-273-TALK.