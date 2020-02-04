Coronavirus infections surge

The number of people infected with coronavirus surged by more than 3,000 overnight. Experts from the World Health Organization say the virus is an epidemic in China but not a pandemic, meaning that it has not reached the epidemic stage in other continents.

Crews in Wuhan, China, are working around the clock to find space for the growing number of people with the deadly coronavirus. In addition to a newly built 1,000-bed hospital, a local gymnasium, an exhibition center and a cultural complex are all being converted into makeshift hospitals in the epicenter of the outbreak.

Chinese officials say they are mobilizing all resources.

"We are also doing extensive research to find the drugs to deal with this," said Huang Ping, the Chinese consulate general in New York.

In Hong Kong, more than 2,000 striking medical workers are demanding the government close its borders with mainland China. Hong Kong how has one confirmed death and at least 15 cases of the virus. More cases are expected.

"There is a significant risk of community transmission in Hong Kong," said Dr. Chuang Shuk-Kwan of the Hong Kong Center for Health Protection.

In the U.S., officials have identified a second case of person-to-person transmission, this time in California.

The CDC is currently monitoring 82 people for potential infection.

"It seems that the virus spreads fairly easily when you're not isolating cases quickly," said Dr. Mark Mulligan, the director of the NYU Langone Vaccine Center.

The U.S. government is making nearly $250 million in emergency funds available. Some of that will be used to cover the costs of screening and monitoring returning U.S. citizens in the coming weeks.

More than 420 people have died in China and more than 22,000 people have become sick worldwide.