Coronavirus outbreak in Manchester?

Thirty people are presumed positive for COVID-19 after antigen testing at the Manchester Medical Center.

We learned about the apparent outbreak from the headmaster of Burr and Burton Academy, who sent a letter out to the school community canceling camps and athletic activities at the school this week.

The start of the "Success Camp" there has been pushed back to July 27.

Headmaster Mark Tashjian says he hasn't been notified where the outbreak is connected to activity at the school, but it is a stark reminder of the importance of physical distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.

"And we need to get good at adjusting to conditions, responding appropriately, not panicking but also not ignoring the obvious, which is if there's something we can do to protect our community, we need to take those actions," Tashjian said.

We reached out to the Vermont Department of Health to confirm what we learned from the school. A health department spokesperson tells us this type of antigen testing is not as accurate as diagnostic testing, so these are presumed positive but not confirmed cases. That's why they don't show up on the state's confirmed case counts.

The Health Department says it is working with the people who tested positive from the antigen tests as if they are confirmed cases and working to confirm those positive test results.