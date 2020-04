We have an update on testing at Burlington Health and Rehab where eight residents have died from COVID-19.

Wednesday, the Vermont health commissioner said everyone who works and lives at that skilled nursing facility is getting tested even if they have no symptoms.

WCAX News checked back in on Thursday.

We're told all employees have been tested and testing for residents is underway.

As of Thursday morning, 22 residents and 14 staffers have tested positive for coronavirus.