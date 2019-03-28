Coroner: Rouses Point woman died from exposure following fall

Police say the death of a Rouses Point woman this week appears to be accidental.

Police say the body of Ruth Danielson-O'Hearn, 56, was found off Stony Point Road in Rouses Point at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. They say she was partially on the ice where the lake meets the road.

Authorities Thursday released the results of an autopsy that determined Danielson-O'Hearn died of hypothermia after a fall that resulted in a head injury.

Danielson-O'Hearn was known to frequently take walks in the area.