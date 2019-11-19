Correctional officer assaulted at Vermont prison

A correctional officer was assaulted Tuesday morning at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

The Vermont Corrections Department says an inmate hit a guard with a blunt weapon. While that was happening, two more inmates attacked a third inmate. About half an hour later, two inmates in that same unit barricaded themselves in their cell.

The facility's Special Response Team and the Special Response Team from the Marble Valley Correctional Facility were activated. Staffers used a "handheld diversionary device" to safely resolve the situation.

The assaulted correctional officer suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is underway.