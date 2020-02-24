Corrections department to take part in 'Choose Love' program

Staff at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections will participate in a program created by a woman who lost her 6-year-old son in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

They will receive training in the “Jesse Lewis Choose Love" movement created by Scarlett Lewis. Lewis on Thursday spoke at the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women She described how social-emotional learning can be the path toward enhancing emotional intelligence and proactively preventing violence.

She said through the program, participants have to ability to change negative thinking patterns into positive ones.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/23/2020 12:58:38 PM (GMT -5:00)