Corrections officials quell 'dangerous' hostage incident at Newport prison

Vermont corrections officials say a hostage situation at the Newport prison Tuesday was resolved without injuries.

Officials say two inmates at the Northern State Correctional Facility were barricaded in a cell and refused to comply with guards around 1 p.m. They say a special intervention team on site successfully resolved the situation about an hour later without injury to staff or inmates.

Theys say the swift response brought a potentially dangerous and escalating situation quickly under control.

There were no other immediate details provided.

