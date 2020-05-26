Costco opens Colchester gas station

After years tied up in court battles, Costco's Colchester gas station opened Tuesday with limited hours.

The gas station had been challenged for more nearly 10 years in court by nearby Maplefields owner Skip Vallee and the Conservation Law Foundation over its impacts on a nearby stream.

The case was complicated by VTrans' $8 million diverging diamond traffic pattern project off Interstate 89's Exit 16. In the latest legal hurdle, the Vermont Supreme Court last year yanked VTrans' Act 250 permit, which also sidelined Costco, which required traffic improvements to open its gas station.

The pumps were installed in 2017, but sat unused until Tuesday morning. Drivers told us they've been waiting for this. "It's great. More competition just lowers prices -- better for consumers. I've noticed in the past couple days gas prices have gone up 10-cents, so this is good. This has made everybody drop their prices nearby," said Gary Winthorpe of Hinesburg.

The pumps have been busy but no long lines yet and no one has had to wait. The hours for now are limited. Customers can go in the morning through midday or in the evening, but not during the evening commute home. That's likely part of the reason they're able to open, because the battle still continues in court over traffic impacts.

Chittenden County residents, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, have long complained about alleged price-fixing that has kept the cost of gasoline higher in the area. After four years of legal battles, the distributors reached a $1.5 million settlement last year with the plaintiffs.

The price at pumps at Costco Tuesday was $1.59 for regular, the lowest in the state according to GasBuddy.com. The nearby Maplefield's price is now the same.

