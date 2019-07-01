Could going national help local dairy farmers thrive?

Members of the St. Albans Co-op Creamery have a big decision this month. They will vote on whether they should merge with the national group Dairy Farmers of America.

Our Christina Guessferd looks at the dynamics facing 340 farm owners.

Even the largest dairy county in New England faces hardships in the wake of the global milk surplus.

St. Albans Co-op Creamery's milk may be found in Ben & Jerry's ice cream pints around the country but members say they won't be able to survive and thrive in this economy without expanding their reach.

"Might seem like an obvious next step, but it's not as simple as that. It's a pretty big deal when the co-ops merge," said Harold Howrigan of the Howrigan Family Farms.

As the president of the St. Albans Co-op board, Howrigan says he feels fortunate the proposal is finally seeing the light after two years in the making.

"The farmers and the cooperative are an extension of each other. Financially, we're hooked together at the hip, if you will. We have our limit as farmers with what we can contribute to the cooperative, and we kind of reached that limit," Howrigan said.

That limited money means limited investments in much-needed infrastructure and hauling equipment, which Howrigan says has put a strain on Franklin County farmers' relationships. But he says the co-op thinks it's found a partner that can alleviate that pressure and guarantee farmers have a place to market their milk. And that partner is Dairy Farmers of America.

"It's a different dynamic than maybe five or 10 years ago, where farmers had lots of choices where they could sell their milk. This will be a little bit different," Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.

Different and emotional-- the end of an era for St. Albans Co-op.

"Celebrating its 100th year, so a tremendous legacy, a tremendous amount of effort to get to 100 years," Tebbetts said.

"We've had a lot of great accomplishments over the years, the things we've done and the influence we've had on the industry, and, you know, we have generational farms," Howrigan said.

Generations of farms that Howrigan says have evolved and will continue to do so. But he says the farms won't see many changes.

"The same milk trucks are going to pick up the milk. Our samples will still be processed at the lab at the co-operative," he said.

And the milk will still maintain what it means to be Vermont-made.

"Vermont is great at quality and that's what we have to focus on with Vermont," Tebbetts said. "We're not a big state, we don't have a lot of resources, but what we can offer the public and the consumer is quality."

Howrigan says over the next few weeks, the board will meet with DFA members and farmers to discuss the proposal, but DFA has already agreed to invest $18 million in the organization if the merger is approved.