Could state-mandated upgrades have prevented Thunder Road injuries?

Just weeks before a horrific crash at Thunder Road sent two track officials to the hospital, state regulators had issued a report ordering safety upgrades at the track by next year -- upgrades that might have prevented the accident.

The crash during qualifying laps for Sunday's Labor Day Classic sent a race car into a retaining wall, injuring two race officials Dean Gallison, 50, and Jonathan Lemay, 23. Gallison is recovering at home; Lemay is listed in satisfactory condition at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The Vermont Secretary of State's Office of Professional Regulation oversees dozens of professions, including motor vehicle racing. According to documents, the office sent inspectors to Thunder Road this past May. They noted the wall along the straightaway and near the spectator area was only three-feet high when the state requires it to be four. This was not flagged as a problem in previous years and the Office of Professional Regulation attorney ordered the repairs to the wall be made before the 2020 season.

One of the inspectors who initially flagged the problem told WCAX he believes that if the changes were already in place this season, that it could have prevented Sunday's accident.

Thunder Road did do complete some work on a new retaining wall before this season. State officials say the track does not need permission to do repairs as long as it complies with state regulations. There is no indication that Thunder Road is not in compliance with state regulations.

We have not been able to get an answer yet as to why the state did order the safety upgrades to be made this season.

Thunder Road's owners declined to comment on the safety issues.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver at this point because he is a minor.