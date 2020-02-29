Could the former College of St. Joseph become Rutland City's community center?

The College of St. Joseph in Rutland, transferred the land and buildings over to Heritage Family Credit Union. Now, Rutland City is expressing its interest in the former campus.

The college signed the papers deeding the land and campus back to the state's largest credit union in lieu of foreclosure. The school closed following the 20-19 spring semester.

Rutland City has been leasing the gymnasium while their Keefe Gymnasium is repaired. Rutland City Mayor, David Allaire, says the lease ends March 31. They hope to talk with the credit union about extending the lease and potentially buying the property in the future.

"I think it could be what it's dubbed right now, the community center and I really believe that's what it could really blossom into. Just a place where folks can feel like they can go and see their neighbors and enjoy each other's company in a whole host of different activities," said Mayor Allaire.

As part of the possible purchase, the city would also use the fields behind the gymnasium for student sports.