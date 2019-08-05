Could your children's nap mats make them sick?

Your kids' nap mats in child care centers and schools could make them sick-- that's according to health officials. So, a local company is on a mission to replace every single old nap mat in Vermont. Our Christina Guessferd shows you how Seventh Generation plans to make it happen in five years.

Lund's early childhood education program is one of the 113 facilities in Vermont that's already transitioned from conventional nap mats to safer, nontoxic alternatives.

"I've never laid down on them before, but the kids seem to like them a lot and sleep pretty soundly on them," said Kelsey Stavseth, the associate director of child and family services at Lund.

And Stavseth says nap time is a critical part of the kids' day.

"Nap time is really important for child development. Nap time is really important for stricter days at Lund. Nap time helps to reset. It helps them when they go home," Stavseth said.

So he says when Lund found out about Seventh Generation's initiative last year, which the company began three years ago, the organization applied for a grant immediately. Seventh Generation says it has already replaced 850 sleeping pads in Vermont, and it's on track to swap out 3,000 more by the end of the year with 100% cotton, glue-free mats.

The company creates plant-based products, from household cleaners to laundry detergent, which can be found in stores across the country.

"As a company that cares about the next seven generations, we're always considering what kids are coming into contact with. And what we know is that children aged two to five are spending some of their time in day care centers sleeping. They're sleeping on nap mats that are made with toxic chemicals," said Ashley Orgain, Executive Director of the Seventh Generation Foundation, which runs the grant program.

The chemicals come from flame retardants in foam that state toxicologist Sarah Vose says, research shows, can increase a child's risk for cancer and interfere with the body's hormone system.

"I became aware of that as a parent a few years ago when my daughter was in preschool," Vose said. "The flame retardants in the nap mats are not physically bonded to the nap mats. Over time, those chemicals start to migrate out of the mats and they become part of the dust that's in preschools."

Seventh Generation says the company is just getting started on giving kids a safer place to snooze. All childcare centers in Vermont can apply for a grant, and Orgain says if a facility applies and doesn't receive funding this year, it will the following.

"This is our home state and we have an aspiration to be able to service children all across the country. But right now, we're starting in Vermont. And we hope that Vermont will be the first state in the nation to have 100 percent nontoxic nap mats in all child care centers," Orgain said.

You can apply to get one of those grants right now for the 2019 school year. Click here to find out how.