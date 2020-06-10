Councilor: Sununu engaged in 'tokenism' in education nominee

New Hampshire’s Democrat-majority Executive Council has rejected Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s nominee to a seat on the state Board of Education.

It would have been the only person of color on the panel, with one councilor saying Sununu was engaging in “tokenism.”

The council voted 3-2 Wednesday against Ryan Terrell along party lines, with Councilor Andru Volinsky, a Democrat, saying that Terrell had no qualifications for the job.

Terrell said he was “very taken aback” and disappointed in Volinsky’s comments.

He also said when he had spoken with Volinsky, Terrell told him how he would deal with specific educational issues.

