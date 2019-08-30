Country star signs whiskey bottles for Vermont fans

The American country music duo Big & Rich came to Vermont to play at the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction.

However, John Rich took a slight detour to sign some autographs at the Winooski Beverage Warehouse. But his fans weren't pushing paper, they wanted him to sign their whiskey bottles. The country singer has his own brand, Redneck Riviera Whiskey.

"We're really excited about having him here. It'll be fun, it'll be fun, and great for the fans. I knew we were gonna have a crowd. This is a little more than I thought it was gonna be. I think it's even gonna get a little bigger but it's great. It's wonderful," said Todd Delbeck of Winooski Beverage.

Big & Rich is playing at the fair tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $32.50 to $64 and you can buy tickets there.