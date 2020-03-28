Country stores staying open amidst business closures

Country and General stores are essential, and they are staying open in rural communities.

Locals are still filing into the Ripton Country Store to get their essential needs.

The store owner says that business has stayed consistent, but the location is also the local post office, so community members still have to stop in. But people are no longer loitering and making it a spot to hang out as much as they normally would.

"They are not gathering by any stretch of the imagination. And even the best of friends, they hug each other when they come and get their mail. They are not doing that any more," says Gary Wisell of the Ripton Country Store.

The store calls it a responsibility to be an essential business for their community and to make sure things stay clean.

