The Clinton County Legislative Office says it will release a statement regarding Simon Conroy in the coming days.

Conroy was arrested twice in September, once for disorderly conduct and once for criminal trespass. Both times Conroy was apparently acting erratically.

We are working to learn more about what Conroy's arrests could mean for his county legislative seat.

WCAX News reached out to Conroy but had not yet heard back when this story was published.