Couple accused in St. Albans assault, robbery due back in court

Two people accused of assault and robbery with a weapon in St. Albans are due back in court Tuesday.

Tyler Bushey and Hannah Bockus

Police say Tyler Bushey, 18, and his girlfriend, Hannah Bockus, 21, went to a home on Russell Street in St. Albans last week and tried to assault and rob someone. Police arrested them on Saturday during a traffic stop.

Bushey was stabbed in the parking lot of the La Quinta in St. Albans last week and police say he accused the robbery victim of setting him up.

After appearing in court Monday, Bushey and Backus invoked the 24-hour rule and were ordered to stay away from the robbery victim.

Police are still looking for two men involved in stabbing Bushey outside the hotel. An arrest warrant for Harrison Ogbunize, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was issued last week and police are still trying to identify a second male suspect. The men fled in a rental car that was later turned in at an airport in Connecticut.