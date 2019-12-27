Couple arrested; police say their dog was shot and left outside to die

A couple will be in court Friday after police say their dog was left suffering and chained up outside after being shot.

Police say when they got to Wilcox Hollow Road in Sandgate Thursday night, they found a large dog with two gunshot wounds.

They tried to save the dog, but it died.

Police say after she initially refused to come to the door, they then determined Joyce Cornell had shot the dog.

She allegedly denied Scott Cornell was inside the home, but officers say they found him and 20 illegally owned guns.

He's a felon and not allowed to have guns.

Joyce is facing aggravated cruelty to animals and false information to law enforcement charges.

Scott is facing 20 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm.