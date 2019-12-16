Couple plead guilty to voting in two states

A married couple have pleaded guilty to knowingly voting in New Hampshire and Massachusetts and were handed suspended jail sentences.

John Fleming Jr. and Grace Fleming were accused of voting in Hampton, New Hampshire, after voting in Massachusetts in the November 2016 general election.

They entered their guilty pleas Monday in Rockingham County Superior Court and were given 60-day suspended sentences.

The court also ordered them to pay $1,240 each and prohibited them from voting in New Hampshire in the future.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)