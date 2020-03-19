Coronavirus forces couples to cancel weddings

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting all aspects of life, including weddings. Some couples have been forced to call off their celebrations, for now.

Melanee and Raphe Wolfgang can only look at their destination wedding online.

"It's hard to look at," Melanee said.

The couple spent 18 months planning the April 18 ceremony in the Umbria region of Italy. But coronavirus changed everything.

"Definitely a panic and anxiety and tears shed that my dream wedding was about to not happen," Melanee said.

"We were kind of faced with this decision of do we lose our deposits and just cancel the wedding?" Raphe said.

Couples worldwide are being forced to make similar decisions with travel restrictions and people avoiding large gatherings. Wedding insurance exists, but many companies will not cover cancellations due to coronavirus.

The Knot is offering some advice:

-First, review any contracts you have to understand your options.

-If you postpone, contact the venue and vendors immediately to get a new date, because other couples are doing the same.

-If you have a block of rooms at a hotel, reach out to see if you can negotiate a refund for your guests.

Melanee and Raphe came up with a plan B. They recently tied the knot at a courthouse in Los Angeles.

But the Italian wedding is still on. They were able to postpone it to October and not lose any money.

"He made a joke. Let's change our vows. If the wedding happens in October, we need to change our vows to be: 'Through sickness, and the coronavirus, and health,'" Melanee said.

And now, they already understand the "for better or for worse" part.