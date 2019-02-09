Couples in heated competition

Couples are putting their ability to work as a team to the test in a glassblowing competition.

Dozens of couples are competing in the Valentine's Day edition of the annual competition in Burlington hosted by the Bern Gallery.

Competitors have three minutes to create the largest, clear marble they can. Some are doing it for the first time.

"Whats most interesting to me is when you see someone with natural talent. You'll see a bunch of people go through and then all of the sudden one person that has never done it before, it's like they have been blowing glass for years, it's amazing," said Tito Bern of The Bern Gallery.

Winners take home a prize and a trophy.