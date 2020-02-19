NH Court: Life support decision didn't need judge's approval

New Hampshire's Supreme Court says a judge was wrong to conclude that court approval is needed for a guardian's request to remove a woman from life support.

The 69-year-old woman, identified as “L.N.," suffered a stroke in 2018. Doctors said damage to her brain was irreversible.

A circuit court judge ruled her guardian would need prior court approval before deciding to end L.N.'s life support.

The Supreme Court said no one spoke in opposition to the removal of L.N.'s life support. It said where there was no disagreement among the guardian, L.N'.'s attorney, or the hospital, the judge's involvement “was neither necessary nor warranted."

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)