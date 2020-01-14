Court: NY must release inactive voter list to poll workers

A federal judge has ruled that New York must provide local poll workers with the names of one million New Yorkers who registered to vote but are considered inactive.

The Friday decision is a victory for left-leaning government reform group Common Cause, which argued the state was infringing on the fundamental right to vote.

The lawsuit claimed tens of thousands of New Yorkers are improperly considered inactive even though they still live at the addresses where they're registered.

Voters labeled inactive can cast a provisional ballot that will be counted once the state verifies the voter.

But Common Cause says many poll workers are not familiar with that process.

