Court answers judge's questions in New Hampshire voter case

The state Supreme Court has ruled that a person who has a New Hampshire home is considered a resident when it comes to elections, answering questions posed by a federal judge who is presiding over a challenge to state law.

The new law requires voters to be full-fledged residents of New Hampshire and ended state law distinctions between “residency” and “domicile.”

Before it took effect, New Hampshire was the only state that didn’t require residency to vote.

Though it doesn’t change the process of registering to vote, the law effectively makes out-of-state college students who vote in New Hampshire subject to residency requirements, such as obtaining drivers’ licenses and registering cars.

The case goes back to the federal judge.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)