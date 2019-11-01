Court date rescheduled for Patriots' Chung on drug charge

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is not expected to appear in court on a cocaine possession charge until after the current regular National Football League season ends.

A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted the 32-year-old Chung in August. A prosecutor said members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to his residence in June and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge. He's pleaded not guilty.

Court paperwork says an appearance scheduled for this month was rescheduled for Jan. 3, 2020, to allow more time for both sides to exchange information relevant to a possible resolution of the case. A trial date was scheduled for March.

Chung has been a major contributor on defense to three of the Patriots' six Super Bowl championships.

