Court documents reveal alleged motive in Burlington shooting

We have new details about a shooting investigation in Burlington, including a possible motive.

Alfred Wisher

The victim is still listed in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in the head this weekend.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with police Wednesday about the hunt for the suspected gunman.

Investigators say they can't release much new information about the search for Alfred Wisher. But paperwork reveals what allegedly prompted him to pull the trigger.

According to court documents, witnesses told police Wisher came to the home Khyann Jones was at on Clarke Street Sunday morning looking for his girlfriend. She told police she was in the process of breaking up with Wisher because he was cheating on her. When Jones made a comment about Wisher being at another girl's house, that's when witnesses say Wisher shot him.

Wisher faces attempted second-degree murder charges. Police are still searching for him.

"We've issued an arrest warrant that allows for extradition should he be located outside of Chittenden County. But we are still looking for him very vigorously and want very much to find him," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said.

WCAX News asked if there is a concern that Wisher has already skipped town. Police said they don't have any evidence of that one way or another at this point.

Police say they've tried to find Wisher at his home, the homes of people he knows and his job but they haven't had any luck. They also say they've attempted to contact him through friends and family but he deactivated his phone and Facebook account.