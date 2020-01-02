Court documents show subterfuge by suspect in attempted child abduction

New court documents with witnesses accounts reveal the subterfuge a Minnesota man used to allegedly lure a four-year-old boy from his family at a sporting event in Plattsburgh last month.

Police arrested fifty-four-year-old John Froom after they say he attempted to abduct a 4-year-old boy from the Crete Center on December 9. Court paperwork says the boy and his family were attending a flag football game and that a 17-year-old working at the center reported their encounter with Froom as "uncomfortable" and that he entered the building with no children. They say Froom said his name was Dennis and that he acted childlike and asked about the age of the children playing.

Another witness statement is from the boy's father who was at the center with his three children ages 10, 6, and 4. He says he saw Froom talking to his 4-year-old son but he couldn't make out what he was saying.

Crete Center surveillance video obtained by the Plattsburgh Police show Froom telling the 4-year-old that Santa was outside with snowmobiles and that they needed to go outside to see Santa. Froom told the child his 6-year old brother was out there, too.

Soon after the boys' father heard Froom refer to his two sons by name, he called his 4-year-old over. But five minutes later the boy went back to the lobby. His father followed him and says he saw Froom motioning to the child to leave, saying, "Come on, lets go." The father yelled at the boy to come to him and Froom left.

The father says his son told him that Froom did not touch him. When they got home, the father spoke to his kids about "stranger danger." and then called the police.

Authorities say Froom has no prior convictions related to child abductions. In their talks with tipsters around the region-- and the nation-- police learned he apparently left Minnesota in his car around the end of summer and made stops in New York, Vermont and Massachusetts before ending up at a Plattsburgh motel.

New York's new bail rules that went into effect Wednesday classify attempted luring as a non-bailable offence. Under the rules, Froom would have gotten out of jail Thursday but still been under state supervision, living in emergency housing, wearing an ankle monitor and unable to leave the county. But in court Thursday, Froom asked the judge if he could stay behind bars. The judge granted his wish.