Court order filed against rogue Rutland gym owner withdrawn

Governor Phil Scott is expected to announce when workers at gyms and cleaning services will be able to get back on the job Friday.

But ahead of that guidance, a specific court order filed against a Rutland gym owner is withdrawn.

Sean Manovill has been at odds with the state after opening Club Fitness in Rutland during the pandemic and despite being told not to.

Vermont's Attorney General had filed a motion for a preliminary injunction against the gym. But now that the governor plans to release rules on reopening, that's been withdrawn.

On Friday, they'll be in court over the gym's opening.

We're told Manovill filed a counterclaim against Governor Scott and the attorney general, which state leaders say they'll be fighting.