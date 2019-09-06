Court ruling: Property owners not responsible for toddler's drowning

The owners of a Waterbury property should not be held responsible for the 2016 drowning death of a toddler attending a daycare adjacent to their land according to the Vermont Supreme Court.

The tragic accident in February 2016 involved three-year-old Parker Berry, who wandered away from the home-based Elephant in the Field daycare and drowned in Thatcher Brook. The drowning took place about 100-feet over the property boundary of the daycare.

In a split decision Friday, the justices overturned a lower court decision that found Vermont's Recreational Use Statute did not protect the adjacent land owners from liability.

The law was made to encourage land owners to make their property available to the public for recreational uses. The trial court found the property was "seamlessly integrated" with the daycare's and was not the kind of open and undeveloped space that qualifies for landowner protections.

The high court disagreed, ruling that the law "imposes no duty on defendants to erect barriers or otherwise to protect users from potential danger arising from their use of the land surrounding Thatcher Brook" and that the law protects defendants from legal action.

Justices Reiber and Robinson dissented in the decision.

A settlement agreement was reached between Parker's estate and the daycare. No criminal charges were ever brought in the case.

