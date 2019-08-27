Court ruling sides with Graniteville rock crushing operation

Some Graniteville residents have lost a long-running legal fight over a rock crushing operation in their neighborhood.

The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday that NorthEast Material Group, a Washington state company that leases land from Rock of Ages quarry, is complying with its Act 250 permit.

The group of 13 neighbors fought in court for a decade about truck noise and dust from the site that they say is a major health concern. They have argued all along that they just want the state to enforce its own environmental regulations. The case has already been before the Vermont Supreme Court twice.

The company initially lost before the high court in 2016 after claiming it didn't need an Act 250 permit because the crushing activity was a historical use that predated the land use law.

But in the latest ruling, the justices sided with the company, supporting the Environmental Court's conclusion.