Court expected to update mental health of alleged meat cleaver attacker Tuesday

After a hold-up in court last week, a man whose murder charge was previously dropped will be back in the courtroom Tuesday.

Aita Gurung is accused of killing his wife in 2017 and attacking his mother in law.

His charge was dropped by the Chittenden County States Attorney, but re-filed by Vermont's Attorney General.

A judge was set to decide if Gurung should continue waiting in jail before his trial or if he should return to a mental health facility last week. But the court-appointed language interpreter for Gurung said he had a conflict of interest and needed to be removed which ultimately delayed the decision.

Gurung's lawyer says Gurung should be sent for mental health treatment instead of jail.

During Tuesday's weight of evidence hearing, we expect to hear more from the state's side of the case and get an update about Gurung's mental health.

Stay with WCAX as we follow this case in the courtroom.