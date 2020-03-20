Court upholds New Hampshire's ban on large gatherings

A New Hampshire judge says there was overwhelming factual and legal support behind Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's decision to ban gatherings of 50 people or more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Judge John Kissinger on Friday ruled against three people who had challenged the ban claiming it violated their constitutional rights to attend religious services and political events.

More than 40 people have tested positive in New Hampshire for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)