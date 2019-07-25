Coventry landfill wins Act 250 permit for expansion

The Coventry landfill is now allowed to expand for another 10 years.

The District 7 Environmental Commission issued the permit this week. It places restrictions on the treatment of water drained from the landfill.

The permit allows New England Waste Services of Vermont to develop and use about 51 acres of additional landfill capacity until June 2028.

We spoke to the general manager of the landfill recently as the business waited for Act 250 approval.

"We want to be a good neighbor. We strive every day. We have 55 people who come to work here every day from this local community. Their job is to take care of each and every one of our waste properly and dispose of it in a safe and environmentally sound manner and also to prevent odor," said Jeremy Labbe of Casella Waste Systems.

The landfill in Coventry takes close to 80 percent of Vermont's waste.

Groups in Vermont and Canada have been fighting the expansion.