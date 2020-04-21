Coventry to open roads to all-terrain vehicles

The town of Coventry will open all of its roads to all-terrain vehicles beginning mid-June.

The Caledonian Record reports the Coventry Selectboard unanimously voted on the ordinance on Monday. Road would be open to ATVs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. No ATVs would be allowed on state highways without state approval. The vehicles must be operated in single file with a 35mph speed limit. Select Board Chairman Scott Briere says he hopes the ordinance will only be used by local residents who want to access trails or visit their neighbors.

The ordinance does not specify who can ride on Coventry roads.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

