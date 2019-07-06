Covering all the bases

The annual midsummer classic in July. Is getting a visit from August.

10-year-old August Backman, of Waterbury, is one of 44 kids from the U.S. and Canada participating in the Pitch, Hit and Run competition during Major League Baseball's All Star Weekend. August earned his shot by batting through four levels of competition and thousands of other ballplayers. One of those competitions was at Fenway Park. Points are awarded for speed on basses and accuracy both on the mound and in the batter's box.

Scott Fleishman asked Backman what he thinks the toughest part of the competition is. "I'd say running. You have to take the right turn. You have to sprint harder," said Backman.

More importantly, what does he enjoy the most? Backman said, "Oh, hitting."

Backman gave Fleishman a couple pointers on hitting. The key with the competition is to hit it deep, but to also hit as close to the middle of the field as possible.

"When you're hitting, try and stay back so that you can drive the ball. It's also the easiest to hit it up, so it has more launch angle for it to go farther. I stand open stances so I step forward to drive the ball forward," said Backman.

The Pitch, hit and Run competition begins Saturday morning in Cleveland, the site of this year's all star game. Backman is the only Vermonter who has ever qualified to compete at the National event during All Star Weekend.

