Cows on the loose

Forget about the chicken, why did the cows cross the road?

Take a look at these photos posted the Shelburne Police Department's twitter. About twelve cows got out around 9:45 Saturday night just South of Shelburne, near Nature's Way and the Ethan Allen Highway.

With the help of neighbors, they were all all corralled and moved back through the fence. Shelburne Police Department tweeted, "Just a little outside our norms... but we adapted and all the cows were returned unharmed."

