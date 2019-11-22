Craft Vermont show kicks off in South Burlington

Holiday shopping is in full swing and right now, you can check out 160 Vermont crafters in one spot.

The Craft Vermont show started Friday morning at the DoubleTree in South Burlington.

You can find just about anything inside, from food products to artwork to artisan household goods.

Organizers say the show has grown a lot and some families make it a tradition, coming back every year.

"People who have been coming for years--- this is how they start their holiday shopping. They come with their mothers, daughters, granddaughters, great-granddaughters. I've seen the same people coming at almost the same time for-- I've been doing this for 18 years. I know them, I personally know them now!" said Elizabeth Boudreau, the director of events for Craft Vermont.

The show is open until 8 p.m. on Friday. Saturday it runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday it's 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eight dollars gets you in for all three days in case you see something you like and want to go back to get it. Click here for more information.