Craft brewers upended by COVID-19 closure of tap rooms, bars

Sales of wine, spirits and other alcoholic beverages have risen during the coronavirus pandemic like foam in a freshly poured glass of beer.

Just not for some craft brewers. Brews made by small, artisan producers are often consumed in bars, restaurants, taprooms and brewpubs - all of which have closed in many communities across the United States. As a result, craft brewers have been forced to lay off workers and dump large quantities of their prized beverage.

They’ve tried turning to curbside pickup and delivery of their product, but even those measures won’t make up for the losses.

