Craftsbury celebrates snowy July 4

Despite temperatures pushing 90, the Craftsbury community celebrated another snow-filled Fourth of July.

For the second year in a row, the Craftsbury Outdoor Center dug into its snow stockpile to provide some cool skiing and sledding opportunities at a community "block party."

The center has been working with UVM researchers over the last several years to expand its snow storage operations by burying snow made during the winter and covering it with wood chips. Thursday they "harvested" a small portion from one of their two snow piles.

The overall plan is to allow earlier Nordic skiing training opportunities for athletes in the fall.