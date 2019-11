A Craftsbury woman charged in a fatal 2017 DUI crash plans to plead guilty Friday.

Shelley Stevenson is accused of being impaired while driving and crashing head-on into Eileen O'Brien on Route 15 in Johnson two years ago.

She originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligence with death. Wednesday, lawyers in the case reached a deal that had her pleading guilty.

The details were not released while the judge considers the deal.