Craftsbury woman admits to fatal 2017 DUI crash

Family members of a Lamoille County woman who was killed by a drunk driver got some closure Friday.

In November of 2017, Shelley Stevenson crossed the center line of Route 15 in Johnson while driving under the influence and crashed into Eileen O'Brien's car head-on. O'Brien died at the scene of the crash.

"You failed to maintain your lane of travel, crossed the center line, struck the vehicle operated by another, Ms. Eileen O'Brien, causing her death, are those facts true?" Stevenson's lawyer David Sleigh asked in court Friday.

"Yes," responded Stevenson.

The Craftsbury woman originally pleaded not guilty to gross negligence with death resulting, but Friday morning she stood before the judge and changed her plea.

"As to the charge of gross negligent operation with a fatality occurring, what is your plea?" asked the judge.

"Guilty. I'll accept your plea," Stevenson responded.

O'Brien's family looked on as Stevenson admitted to killing their loved one. He sister, Maureen, says the family is satisfied with the outcome. "It's been a long two years, we're pleased today that the defendant finally admitted her guilt. We look forward to the sentencing and final resolution in this case and we really want to move forward and shift our focus to Eileen and her memory," she said.

A one day hearing is scheduled for sometime in February for a contested sentence. Stevenson can fact three to fifteen years in prison and, or a fine of up to $15,000.

