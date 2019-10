A driver slammed into a utility pole in Fletcher on Monday morning. The crash snapped the pole and the road was closed while crews worked to fix it.

It happened on Fletcher Road.

Police say Tyler Page, 24, was driving a box truck when he crashed. Page said he reached down to grab a container that fell on the floor. Then he felt the rear tires hit gravel and the utility pole, breaking it.

No one lost power but Fletcher Road was closed for two hours.