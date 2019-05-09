Crash experts testify in Steven Bourgoin murder trial

A crash reconstruction expert was on the stand Thursday, in the trial of a man accused of killing five teens in a wrong-way crash.

Steven Bourgoin faces five counts of second-degree murder in the deadly 2016 crash.

Mike Sorensen is a former member of the Vermont State Police crash reconstruction team. He explained specific details of each vehicle before the first crash. He focused his investigation on the initial crash of Bourgoin's truck and the Jetta with the five teenagers.

Sorenson testified about Bourgoin's steering wheel angle, where the cars were at the moment of impact and the speed at the moment of impact. The data shows Bourgoin was applying his brakes at the crash impact and was traveling at about 78 mph. The Jetta had slowed to about 33 mph and had slightly started to turn into the center lane, presumably in an effort to avoid a collision. Bourgoin also turned toward the center lane in the milliseconds before impact.

The state is trying to lay out all of the facts of the crash to show the effort the driver made to avoid a collision and where Bourgoin's truck was at the moment of impact.

Williston Police Ofc. Eric Shepard is also expected to take the stand Thursday. Shepard was the first officer on the scene. He's expected to speak about those first few emotional and tense moments arriving on the scene to create a clearer picture for the jury.