Crash in Newport under investigation

Police in Newport, Vermont are investigating a crash where someone may have been hit.

Police in Massachusetts say a mother has been struck by her own car and seriously injured after her child accidentally put the car into reverse while she was loading the vehicle. (Source: MGN|Pexels)

We got a tip from a viewer and we called Police to follow up.

Dispatch says the crash was at 7:45 PM at Waterfront Plaza.

They won't tell say exactly what happened, how many people were involved or if someone died.

They did describe this case as "complicated" and expect to release more details on Tuesday.