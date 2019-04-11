Crash leaves car submerged in Lake Champlain

Police believe a driver had a medical problem before he landed his car in Lake Champlain Thursday.

It happened on Route 125 in Addison shortly after 1 p.m.

Vermont State Police say Richard Finnessey, 35, of Moriah, New York, went off the road, down an embankment and into the lake.

Investigators say neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the crash. But they believe Finnessey suffered an undetermined medical event prior to the crash.

The car was later recovered. Police say they are still investigating the crash.