Crash snarls traffic in Burlington's New North End

A car crashed into a telephone pole just before noon on Wednesday, causing significant traffic delays in Burlington's New North End.

It happened at the intersection of North Ave. and Ethan Allen Parkway.

Police say Alison Palmer, 49, failed to navigate a turn onto North Ave., left the road and struck a telephone pole, splitting the pole into two and downing lines.

Palmer was taken to the UVM Medical Center with minor injuries. She was charged with negligent operation and suspicion of DUI-drugs.