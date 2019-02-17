WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in Vermont for credit card fraud.
Williston Police said they got a call about a possible credit card fraud Saturday afternoon.
An investigation revealed Richard Faud, 29, and Prince Acquah, 27, both of Worcester, had driven to Vermont from Massachusetts to pick up a large order of electronics that had been purchased with a stolen credit card.
The men were intercepted and arrested as they tried to pick up the merchandise.
They're scheduled to appear in a Vermont court on Tuesday.