Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in Vermont for credit card fraud.

Williston Police said they got a call about a possible credit card fraud Saturday afternoon.

An investigation revealed Richard Faud, 29, and Prince Acquah, 27, both of Worcester, had driven to Vermont from Massachusetts to pick up a large order of electronics that had been purchased with a stolen credit card.

The men were intercepted and arrested as they tried to pick up the merchandise.

They're scheduled to appear in a Vermont court on Tuesday.