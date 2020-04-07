WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to provide COVID-19 update

The steep rise in coronavirus deaths in New York appears to be leveling off in a possible sign that social distancing is working in the most lethal hot spot in the United States.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday said the death toll had reached 5, 489.

A crew member of a Navy hospital ship sent to New York City for the coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the disease. The Navy said in a prepared statement that the USNS Comfort crew member tested positive Monday and was being isolated. The Navy says the positive test will not affect the 1,000-bed hospital ship’s mission to receive patients.

President Donald Trump said Monday he agreed to take COVID-19 patients aboard the ship after speaking with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

