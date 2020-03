Multiple crews spent the overnight hours putting out a house fire in Fairfax on Sunday.

The call went out before 3:30 on Sunday morning.

The fire was on Cleary Road, which is a cul de sac right off of Route 104.

Pictures show that the fire and fire fighting efforts were mostly focused on the second floor.

There were no reports of any injuries according to officials as of Sunday morning.

The cause is still under investigation.